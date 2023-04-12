Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE) Declares Dividend of €0.02

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SERE stock opened at GBX 83.25 ($1.03) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 9.26. Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 73.20 ($0.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 114 ($1.41). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 83.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 82.50. The company has a market cap of £111.34 million, a P/E ratio of 927.78 and a beta of 0.63.

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc is a UK closed-ended real estate investment company incorporated on 9 January 2015. Its investment manager is Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited. It invests in European growth cities, specifically institutional quality, income-producing commercial real estate in major Continental European cities and regions.

