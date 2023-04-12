Sage Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Sage Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,865 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 18,725 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 211,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 16,282 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 595,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,934,000 after acquiring an additional 49,736 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

PGX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,257,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,755,745. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $13.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.77.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

