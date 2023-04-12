Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,055 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $72.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,296,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,484,117. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $73.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

