Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 145 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Sage Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,302,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,312,000 after buying an additional 966,463 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,786,000 after purchasing an additional 965,226 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,652,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,839,000 after purchasing an additional 884,002 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,313,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,254,000 after purchasing an additional 244,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,542,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,379,000 after purchasing an additional 135,368 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IWS traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.29. 92,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,556. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $122.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.61.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

