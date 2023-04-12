Sage Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 34,582,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,473,000 after purchasing an additional 598,860 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,846,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,314,000 after buying an additional 524,270 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,889,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,190,000 after buying an additional 686,822 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,394,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,940,000 after buying an additional 201,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,425,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,931,000 after buying an additional 634,757 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $49.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,653,122 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

