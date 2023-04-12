Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $5.60 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000.

VOT stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.32. The company had a trading volume of 42,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,531. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.10 and a 200-day moving average of $186.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $163.55 and a one year high of $219.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

