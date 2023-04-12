Sage Financial Group Inc. Buys 12,501 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,501 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.2% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $18,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 59,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,720. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $72.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.14 and its 200-day moving average is $65.63.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

