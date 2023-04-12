Sage Financial Group Inc. Acquires 7,492 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $39,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313,088 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,891 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,139,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,988,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.02. 406,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,766. The firm has a market cap of $66.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $272.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.19.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

