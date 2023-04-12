Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Down 5.7%

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) shares were down 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.13. Approximately 2,533,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 6,429,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SABR shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sabre in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

Sabre Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabre

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $631.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sabre by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,266,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,171,000 after acquiring an additional 332,077 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 17,863,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,492,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,036,000 after purchasing an additional 259,839 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,636,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,330,000 after purchasing an additional 861,574 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,241,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,752,000 after purchasing an additional 847,771 shares during the period.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Featured Stories

