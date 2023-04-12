ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Sees Large Volume Increase

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 130,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 111,606 shares.The stock last traded at $52.55 and had previously closed at $52.69.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.85.

Get ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,618,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 27,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter.

About ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.