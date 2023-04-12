Riverstone Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Riverstone Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,317 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for 1.2% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.0% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 684 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 15,607 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG stock traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $153.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,191. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.09 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.29.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $8.70. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.22) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.69.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

