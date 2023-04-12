Riverstone Advisors LLC Has $524,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Riverstone Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.4% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,342,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.68. 221,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,201. The company has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.70. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $240.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

