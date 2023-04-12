Ribbon Finance (RBN) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $71.26 Million

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Ribbon Finance has a market cap of $71.26 million and $665,620.24 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000701 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ribbon Finance Profile

Ribbon Finance was first traded on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

