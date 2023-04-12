Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Trading Down 4.9 %
Shares of RVP opened at $1.73 on Friday. Retractable Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86.
Retractable Technologies Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Retractable Technologies (RVP)
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
- CF Is Set To Harvest The Bull Run In Agricultural Stocks
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.