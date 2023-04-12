Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of RVP opened at $1.73 on Friday. Retractable Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

