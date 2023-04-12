Quantum (QUA) 1-Day Volume Hits $181,135.42

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, Quantum has traded 50% lower against the US dollar. Quantum has a market cap of $560.61 and $181,135.42 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023324 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00028805 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018260 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003236 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,268.33 or 0.99957357 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Quantum

QUA is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,080.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.