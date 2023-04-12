PWR (OTCMKTS:PWRHF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PWR (OTCMKTS:PWRHF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PWR Price Performance

Shares of PWRHF remained flat at C$7.58 during trading hours on Tuesday. PWR has a 1-year low of C$4.22 and a 1-year high of C$7.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.58.

About PWR

PWR Holdings Limited engages in designing, prototyping, production, testing, validation, and sales of cooling products and solutions in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, and internationally. It operates through two segments, PWR Performance Products and PWR C&R. The company offers tube and fin heat exchangers, bar and plate heat exchangers, additive manufacturing, liquid cold plates, and micro matrix heat exchangers; and radiators, oil coolers, intercoolers, supercharger heat exchangers, bare cores, fans, and cooling accessories.

