PWR (OTCMKTS:PWRHF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PWR (OTCMKTS:PWRHF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
PWR Price Performance
Shares of PWRHF remained flat at C$7.58 during trading hours on Tuesday. PWR has a 1-year low of C$4.22 and a 1-year high of C$7.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.58.
About PWR
