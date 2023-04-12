Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James started coverage on Primerica in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica Stock Performance

PRI stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.35. The company had a trading volume of 97,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,093. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.36. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $195.69.

Primerica Increases Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.56. Primerica had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $686.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Primerica will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 12,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total value of $2,409,119.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $614,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 12,252 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 12,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total value of $2,409,119.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,391. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 115,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.