Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.78

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $19.78 and last traded at $19.78, with a volume of 12369 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Premier Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Premier Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $702.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.94.

Premier Financial Increases Dividend

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $76.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.40 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 30.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Premier Financial

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $37,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,600.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Premier Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,936,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,390,000 after purchasing an additional 32,779 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Premier Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,523,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,053,000 after purchasing an additional 29,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Premier Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Premier Financial by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,425,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,455,000 after purchasing an additional 234,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,380,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

