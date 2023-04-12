Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.18

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.18 and traded as high as $40.65. Powell Industries shares last traded at $40.55, with a volume of 46,093 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on POWL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Powell Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Powell Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Powell Industries Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.31. The firm has a market cap of $483.19 million, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $126.86 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 70.47%.

Institutional Trading of Powell Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Powell Industries by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

Further Reading

