PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded down 37.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 17% higher against the dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $345,622.14 and $124.39 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.57 or 0.00305468 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00019274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00011268 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000818 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000591 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000173 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,227,439 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

