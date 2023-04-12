Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Fox Advisors

Equities researchers at Fox Advisors began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.
PSNY opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $13.36.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
