Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Fox Advisors

Equities researchers at Fox Advisors began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance

PSNY opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $13.36.

Institutional Trading of Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 3rd quarter worth $811,000. LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,250,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.