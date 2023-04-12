Pirate Chain Price Reaches $0.40 on Major Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001341 BTC on major exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $78.83 million and $218,939.78 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00128607 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00052674 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00034371 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001264 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,065,223 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

