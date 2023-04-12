Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 643.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,920 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,610 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up approximately 0.9% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $10,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $340.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $222.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Stories

