Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Now Covered by Stephens

Research analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PHR. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Phreesia to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Phreesia from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.15.

Shares of PHR traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.17. The stock had a trading volume of 426,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.94. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 52.67% and a negative net margin of 62.71%. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 28,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,030,835.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,749 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,838.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $215,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,112 shares in the company, valued at $495,766.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 28,555 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,030,835.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,838.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,325 shares of company stock worth $2,001,927 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Phreesia by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 85,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,676,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,624,000 after purchasing an additional 139,410 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Phreesia by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs).

