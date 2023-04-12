Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) Price Reaches $1,993.22 on Major Exchanges

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Perth Mint Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and $39,677.43 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perth Mint Gold Token token can currently be bought for about $1,993.22 or 0.06649712 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Perth Mint Gold Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Perth Mint Gold Token Token Profile

Perth Mint Gold Token’s genesis date was February 12th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,178 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,122 tokens. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official message board is medium.com/pmgt. The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Perth Mint Gold Token is www.pmgt.io. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) is a blockchain token developed and issued by Trovio, each unit representing 1 fine troy ounce of physical gold securely stored in The Perth Mint’s central bank grade vaults.

It is based on GoldPass, The Perth Mint‘s full-service gold investment platform that digitises physical gold in the form of digital certificates. PMGT offers a tokenised version of GoldPass certificates on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC20 token.

The tokens are 100% backed by GoldPass certificates issued by The Perth Mint, the world’s largest refiner of newly mined gold that produces some of the world’s highest quality bullion. GoldPass certificates are fully backed by physical Perth Mint gold, with the weight and purity of every ounce guaranteed by the Government of Western Australia.”

Buying and Selling Perth Mint Gold Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perth Mint Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perth Mint Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perth Mint Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

