Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.30 and last traded at $27.29. Approximately 34,592 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 189,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Permian Basin Royalty Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. SoftVest Advisors LLC lifted its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 4,148,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,532,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 147,931 shares in the last quarter. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust is a trust of Argent Trust Company. Its properties include Waddell Ranch and Texas Royalty. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

