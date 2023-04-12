Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Trading Up 0.2%

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.29 and last traded at $21.84. Approximately 5,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 480% from the average daily volume of 1,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEGRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pennon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.10) to GBX 1,200 ($14.86) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pennon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,070 ($13.25) to GBX 1,040 ($12.88) in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Pennon Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.28.

Pennon Group Cuts Dividend

Pennon Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.2778 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

