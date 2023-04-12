PBMares Wealth Management LLC Invests $230,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,872,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,781,000 after purchasing an additional 96,803 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,222,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,025,000 after purchasing an additional 148,755 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,207,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,201,000 after buying an additional 165,942 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,159,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,993,000 after purchasing an additional 23,124 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.68. The company had a trading volume of 208,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,080. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $160.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.63.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.