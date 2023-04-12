PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 486.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596,097 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,074,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,110,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,626 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,126,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,419,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on D shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:D remained flat at $58.08 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,743,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $88.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.79 and its 200 day moving average is $60.96.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

