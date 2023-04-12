PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.07. 1,761,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,430,364. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.43. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $38.52.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

