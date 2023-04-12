PBMares Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,163 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,110.9% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 202.4% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $27.33. 134,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,235. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $28.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.26.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

