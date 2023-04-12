PBMares Wealth Management LLC Buys 490 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.86. 1,460,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,284,067. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $80.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.16 and its 200-day moving average is $45.44.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.