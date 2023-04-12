PBMares Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,434 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.69. The stock had a trading volume of 585,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,797. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.53. The firm has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.49 and its 200-day moving average is $106.66.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

