PB Investment Partners L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

PB Investment Partners L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 186,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,870 shares during the period. Raymond James accounts for approximately 17.5% of PB Investment Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. PB Investment Partners L.P.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $19,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Raymond James in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Raymond James in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RJF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Raymond James Stock Performance

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

RJF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.58. 349,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,466. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.28 and its 200 day moving average is $107.98.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

