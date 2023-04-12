PB Investment Partners L.P. Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

PB Investment Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the quarter. Carvana comprises approximately 1.3% of PB Investment Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. PB Investment Partners L.P. owned 0.17% of Carvana worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Carvana by 270.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 150.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Carvana by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carvana stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $9.12. 9,412,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,990,871. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.84. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $107.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $1.33. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Carvana from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.05.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

