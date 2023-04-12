Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.03

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.03 and traded as high as $13.16. Park Aerospace shares last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 122,314 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Park Aerospace Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $267.34 million, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.04.

Park Aerospace Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Park Aerospace

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKE. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 620.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 695,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 599,080 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 644,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 371,881 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 139,770 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 12.2% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,247,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,774,000 after acquiring an additional 135,455 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 86,020 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

Featured Articles

