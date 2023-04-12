Pacific Sage Partners LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,775,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $819.64 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $837.55. The company has a market capitalization of $89.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $775.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $747.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on REGN. SVB Securities upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $834.00 to $976.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $883.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $840.87.
Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total transaction of $1,767,782.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,846,306.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total value of $1,767,782.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,846,306.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at $160,419,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,986 shares of company stock worth $23,933,592 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)
- Could Shopify Be A Sneaky Pick For Q2?
- The Future For Boeing Looks Ripe For Takeoff
- Is ServiceNow Ready To Break Out Now?
- Tilray Brands Consolidates Hold: Profits Will Drive Shares Higher
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.