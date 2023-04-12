Pacific Sage Partners LLC Invests $923,000 in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,787 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in The Cigna Group by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CI. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Shares of CI opened at $266.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.11 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

