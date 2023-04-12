Pacific Sage Partners LLC Invests $5.38 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $242.14 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $269.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.65. The stock has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

