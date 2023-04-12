Pacific Sage Partners LLC Invests $219,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $797,956,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter worth $181,700,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after buying an additional 1,228,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $138,987,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE CRM opened at $188.89 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $201.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 899.52, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.34.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total value of $247,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at $19,766,453.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total transaction of $247,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,766,453.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $86,508.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,701.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,062,887 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

