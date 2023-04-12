Pacific Sage Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,189 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000. Deere & Company comprises approximately 0.6% of Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 142,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,025,000 after purchasing an additional 68,495 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $691,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $380.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $406.37 and a 200 day moving average of $407.23. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $112.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

