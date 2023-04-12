Pacific Sage Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,863 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.34.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $150.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.52. The stock has a market cap of $404.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $275,085,913.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 247,215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,636,122,253.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

