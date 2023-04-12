Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ OXLCP opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.69. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $25.00.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
