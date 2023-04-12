Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.26

Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.26 and traded as high as $3.92. Overseas Shipholding Group shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 297,351 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $311.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.27.

Overseas Shipholding Group ( NYSE:OSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $121.76 million during the quarter.

Overseas Shipholding Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Overseas Shipholding Group

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, Director Julie Silcock sold 66,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $231,712.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,512 shares in the company, valued at $325,421.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Douglas D. Wheat sold 143,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $489,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 210,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,364.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie Silcock sold 66,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $231,712.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,421.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overseas Shipholding Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 51.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag trade. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

