Optimism 1-Day Volume Hits $127.75 Million (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Optimism token can now be bought for about $2.25 or 0.00007426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Optimism has a market cap of $709.09 million and approximately $127.75 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Optimism has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Optimism Token Profile

Optimism was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,844,141 tokens. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz.

Optimism Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.

