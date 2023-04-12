NXM Hits Market Cap of $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can currently be purchased for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007348 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00023480 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00028037 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018335 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003255 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,041.60 or 1.00005559 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000116 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.