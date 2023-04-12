Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NPV opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $14.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. 7.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

