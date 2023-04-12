Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.94. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $19.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB)
- Could Shopify Be A Sneaky Pick For Q2?
- The Future For Boeing Looks Ripe For Takeoff
- Is ServiceNow Ready To Break Out Now?
- Tilray Brands Consolidates Hold: Profits Will Drive Shares Higher
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.