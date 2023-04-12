Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.94. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $19.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 471,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $234,000.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

