Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $162,000.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

