Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.24.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
