Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Stock Performance

JPI opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JPI. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 301,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after buying an additional 110,133 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 30,753 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the first quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund during the third quarter worth about $294,000.

About Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks to provide high level current income and total return. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

